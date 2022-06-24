WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – The community in Whately has been celebrating its 250th incorporation as a town all week, including a fireworks display Friday night.

The town’s official birthday was April 26th in the year 2021. To kick off the celebration, a parade was held on April 24, 2021, with additional events being held from June 17 through June 26, 2022.

On Friday, the Whately Fire Department is hosting two barbeque events featuring music by TJ and the Peepers at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The tickets include BBQ chicken, baked potato, corn on the cob, roll, brownie, and water or soda. A cash bar serving beer and hard seltzer is available. The event was sold out as of June 14th.

The fireworks display behind the S. White Dickinson Memorial Library begins at 9:30 p.m. Spectators are encouraged to watch on Chestnut Plain Road, Christian Lane west of Long Plain Road, and Rt. 5/10 south of Christian Lane (by the greenhouses). A food truck will be parked at the fire station for those interested.

The festivities continue throughout the weekend. Family fun day is being held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Herlihy Field featuring music by TJ and the Peepers, bounce houses, race cars, big rigs, face painting, crafts, and more. Grinders, hamburgers, hot dogs, and fries will be available from Deano’s Concessions.

A history of objects will be on display at Town Hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The exhibit traces the town’s history featuring Native American artifacts and more recent objects that tell the story of Whately’s daily life, crops, and industry from the 18th through the twentieth centuries.

The 250th celebration ends on Sunday with a parade through the center of town at 12 p.m. The parade starts at Whately Congregational Church on Chestnut Plain Road and ends at the intersection of Christian Lane and Long Plain Road. The community is encouraged to bring picnic blankets and chairs to celebrate.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Route 5&10 will be closed from Whately Diner to Tom’s Hotdog stand and detouring onto I-91 south. Chestnut Plain Road and Christian Lane will also be closed.