First grade classroom completes North River fish replenish project after chemical spill

COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – Colrain Central School released fish into the North River Wednesday afternoon after raising them since they were just eggs.

This story is the end of a project that started last year when a chemical spill killed thousands of fish in the North River. Now it’s a full circle of life journey, thanks to a group of first graders.

“We’re very sad that the kids couldn’t be here with us because they are the ones who watched them grow and took care of them and were really invested in this,” Colrain Central School principal, Amy Looman told 22News.

The Franklin County first grade classroom raised fish eggs from beginning to end and released them into the north river Wednesday. It wasn’t just for a classroom science experiment.

“They wanted to do something to make a difference and they would’ve raised 10,000 fish to replace the ones that died if it were possible,” Principal Looman continued.”

Last fall a chemical leak in the North River in Colrain left thousands of fish dead. The school told 22News the first grade students at Colrain Central School, which hugs the river, were devastated and decided to take action. For their service-learning project they wanted to replenish the fish population.

The chemical spill killed thousands of fish. The classroom was able to raise and release 42 fish back into it. They started with 200 eggs but the students understood that not all the eggs would make it to the final river destination.

“They can really impact their community and they have through this project. They’ve really I think inspired people through reading about their story and I want them to continue to do that as they grow older,” Colrain Central School first grade teacher, Lena Gillson told 22News.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic closing schools, the students weren’t able to release the fish themselves but their principal and teacher finished their project for them. The school said they will continue to do projects that benefit the river in the future.