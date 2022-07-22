CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity is excited to celebrate the first walls of a new single-family home being raised with the future homeowners Saturday in Conway.

According to a news release sent to 22News by Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity, the home is being built on donated land in Conway with the local community’s support. The 3-bedroom home was designed to be near zero net energy with the installation of solar panels.

The future homeowners will work with community volunteers to contribute to the construction of the house.