Mosquito sample in Orange tests positive for EEE

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has announced the first Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) positive mosquito sample in Massachusetts this year.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the sample was collected on July 1st in the town of Orange in Franklin County. The risk level of EEE in Orange and Athol was raised to moderate due to the findings.

“We have been preparing for EEE activity this year,’’ said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH. “It is early in the year for the first evidence of EEE, therefore, continued mosquito surveillance over the next several weeks will help us understand more about how quickly the virus might emerge this year.”

No human or animal cases of EEE were detected yet.