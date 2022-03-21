NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – FirstLight Power is in the process of re-licensing hydro facilities in Northfield and Turners Falls through the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, but one part of that process is receiving criticism from a local environmental group.

The Connecticut River Conservancy told 22News is it is concerned about fish migration, something their executive director said should be addressed as soon as possible.

“Ecological abundance sustains recreation, it sustains people’s livelihood, it sustains how a river should be,” said Andrew Fisk, Executive Director of Connecticut River Conservancy.

Andrew Fisk with the Connecticut River Conservancy told 22News that the organization did not sign the most recent Agreement in Principle with FirstLight Power.

“For decades we have known that there has been inadequate fish passage and passage at dams is critical for restoring the migratory fish population,” said Fisk.

FirstLight Power released a statement to 22News, saying they have talked with 20 local stakeholder organizations and have reached an Agreement in Principle on recreation, whitewater releases, flows, and fish passage.

FirstLight Power spokesperson Leonard Greene added in part quote “Although the parties have agreed not to comment publicly on the specific details of the proposals or the process by which we came to each AIP, it is important to note that what has been filed with FERC is the result of significant collaboration with dozens of stakeholder organizations, and it encompasses many perspectives.”

Fisk said that relicensing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission can last 30 to 50 years.