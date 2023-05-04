NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – FirstLight Power is offering a grant program to help improve the quality of life in the communities where their facilities are located in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. FirstLight Power has a facility in Northfield in Franklin County.

The funds through the grant program will focus on two areas of giving: Community building and climate action & education. Local organizations can apply to help fund projects that improve the quality of life in their community.

“FirstLight is committed to making a positive impact on the communities in which we operate and live, and we are proud of our long track record of charitable giving and action,” said Len Greene, Vice President of External Affairs for FirstLight Power. “As our company continues to expand, our grant program needs to grow with it to maximize impact across all of the communities that we serve. Through FirstLight Sustains, we are excited to offer extensive grant opportunities in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania and continue collaborating with our neighbors to grow and improve the local environments where we live and work.”

Organizations can receive up to $5,000 through the grant program. FirstLight Power is now accepting applications through June 15. Recipients of the grants will be announced in August.