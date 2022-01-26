Fisher Hill school in Orange closing early due to bursting water pipe

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Students from Fisher Hill Elementary School in Orange will be sent home Wednesday morning due to a burst water pipe.

According to the Orange Fire Department, three classrooms in the school have water in them and also have no heat. The school has decided to cancel school for the rest of the day and students were to be bused home at 9:15 a.m.

The fire department said the school hopes to be able to reopen Thursday. Parents should stay in contact with the school for an official announcement. According to the school’s website, Wednesday was originally planned to be an early dismissal day, with students leaving at 12:30 p.m.