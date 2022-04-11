GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Warmer weather means more people will want to get outside and Greenfield is starting construction this week to expand one of their pocket parks.

MJ Adams, the Director of Community and Economic Development, said they’ll continue to do outdoor dining across the city but they’re still trying to figure out if Court Square will close down to cars again.

Just down the street, the Fiske Avenue Pocket Park is about to get a bit bigger. Starting Wednesday, they will reconfigure the parking lot and move parking to Miles Street. MJ Adams told 22News this is inspired by a plan created in 2012 to repurpose the area, and over the years they’ve built elements of that.

“This is part of our efforts to really make downtown much more attractive and useful and a wonderful place to be for people walking, biking, driving or arriving by train or bus,” said Adams.

The project is expected to wrap up sometime this summer.

Adams said they’re expected to learn more details about whether or not Court Square will close for outdoor dining soon.