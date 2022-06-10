GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pride Flag raising was held on Friday, as the City of Greenfield showed support for its LGBTQ community.

Activists and community members gathered outside of city hall around noon on Friday, hearing speeches from both Mayor Roxann Wedegartner and members of the city’s pride committee.

It’s just a taste of pride events happening in Greenfield this weekend, the city hosting a pride parade and rally on Saturday. Heather Mahony, a member of the Franklin County Pride Committee, told 22News its important for the queer community to feel like they belong.

“The feeling around, it is always excitement. That feeling of community and feeling of being part of something,” Heather said.

The mayor also continuing a yearly tradition, officially declaring June as pride month for the city.