Flag raising ceremony held in Greenfield to celebrate Pride Month

GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A flag raising was held in Greenfield Wednesday in recognition of Pride Month.

Greenfield mayor Roxann Wedegartner was joined by members of Franklin County Pride, Inc. for the flag raising on the city common.

The mayor made remarks at the ceremony, observing President Bill Clinton’s declaration of June as “Gay & Lesbian Pride Month” in 2002, which was expanded on June 1, 2009, by President Barack Obama by declaring June to be Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month.

In 2015, the Supreme Court made the landmark decision to guarantee marriage equality in all 50 States, marking a historic victory for LGBTQ Americans.