GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite a hot and sunny week ahead, this weekend’s rain brought flash floods back to cities and towns across Franklin County, leaving roads in rough shape.

If your life’s journey brings you through Franklin County on Monday, count on a detour, or two, or three. Many roads were washed out, damaged, or blocked by debris Monday morning with crews doing everything they can to keep up, but the flooding was widespread.

22News has spoken with a number of people as we checked on roads in Deerfield, Conway, Greenfield, and the spaces in between. All of them describe this weekend’s rain as a deluge.

In Greenfield, three times their typical precipitation over the last 30 days. In Conway, eight inches of rain in two massive bursts on Friday.

“We were in the fire headquarters making sure everyone was safe, and it started again it came down so hard you couldn’t even see out the windows. It was unbelievable,” said Robert Baker, the Conway Fire Chief.

22News spoke with one property owner in Conway that had mobilized his own front loader to help out road crews clear mud and fill trenches dug by the water running alongside pretty much every downhill road.

The Conway Highway Crew has been working literally around the clock since the storm, with just two men taking the brunt of the work. This town is ready and waiting for some external assistance.