Flower shops to reopen with restrictions just in time for Mother’s Day

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – May is typically the busiest month for flower shops; with Mother’s Day, proms, and graduations.

But, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, flower shops in Massachusetts had to shut down due to being deemed non-essential. But now, right before Mother’s Day, Governor Baker is allowing them to re-open with restrictions to fulfill online and phone orders only.

“I think it probably changed a lot for florist when our numbers weren’t as high as what was predicted. We’re excited to be back,” Floral Affairs in Greenfield owner and floral designer, Becky Guyer told 22News.

Floral Affairs is operating with three employees because the guidance says that’s the max for businesses smaller than 10,000 square feet. Employees must also wear face coverings and stay six feet apart. They have a sign outside of the front door, blocking customers from coming inside, due to the Governor’s order of only being able to do phone and online orders.

“W’re doing, ‘No-contact deliveries’ which means we will pull up to the house. We’ll drop off at the doorstep. My driver will get back in the car and we’ll call and let them know that it’s there,” Guyer explained.

They also have a program called “Adopt-A-Mom” where for just a few dollars, they’ll send a floral arrangement to moms in nursing homes. They’ve been doing the program for the past four years.

“Usually it’s to promote giving a flower to a mom that usually wouldn’t get a visitor. We’ll now none of them can get visitors so we’re trying to make sure that we have enough flowers to go to all of them,” Guyer said.

Since re-opening, Guyer said the shop is processing four times as many orders as they typically would in previous years at this time. She said it’s due to many people not being able to see mother’s in person and all those who are sick right now.

Here is more information on the “Adopt-a-mom” program, or call the shop at (413) 376-4233.