Food distribution event for veterans at Greenfield Community College in June

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Organizations that benefit veterans have come together to host a food distribution event in Greenfield for veterans on June 6.

The Upper Pioneer Valley Veterans’ Services District along with the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation and 22cares will hold a Food4Vets food distribution event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be held at Greenfield Community College.

The goal of the event is to distribute food to veterans who have limited access to food due to COVID-19. The Upper Pioneer Valley Veterans’ Services District

Veterans can pre-register to receive a “Vital Food Kit” here.

If you can’t pre-register, call 413-772-1571 and you will be assisted. Supplies are limited and expected to go quickly, it is encouraged to register or call as soon as possible.

Also, if you do not have the ability to pick up your Vital Food Kit, you can call to see what arrangements can be made.

The food kits are being provided by the Kraft Family, the Patriots Organization and other businesses.