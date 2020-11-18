Food insecurity on the rise in Massachusetts as pandemic continues

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Since the start of the pandemic, Massachusetts has seen the highest increase in the food insecurity rate in the country.

For children, it’s up by 102-percent. This is a collaborative effort between the public school department, farmers, and local businesses, all committed to the growing issue of child hunger.

Eliza Calkins, school food services director for Greenfield Public Schools said, “We add new people every single day.”

Sites like these are set up three days a week at a number of Greenfield Public Schools, giving meals for every day of the week. Not only are they having people pick up meals. They’re also delivering to more than 400 students. Some of the food is coming from Joe Czajkowski Farm in Hadley. Produce he says would have gone to waste because of the pandemic.

“Now any product like that would find a way to people in need through the food box program,” Czajkowski said.

The USDA program has provided tens of millions of food boxes since May. Meantime, Greenfield Public Schools are receiving a boost from Orange-based Dean’s Beans Coffee.

Dean Cycon told 22News, “When I first started reading about child hunger and specifically in western Massachusetts, I was shocked.”

Cycon added that while they saw an initial drop in sales when things shutdown, they soon saw a boom in online sales. Now he’s giving back donating to ten different school districts in our area. Helping them as they help their students.

Calkins said, “It does feel good that we’re able to provide this service.”

There is a plan for thanksgiving, kids in Greenfield will receive five days worth of meals. Dean’s Beans is working to collaborate with the school district on that as well.