Food pantry in Greenfield relocates to increase capacity during pandemic

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Community Action’s Center for Self-Reliance Food Pantry in Greenfield will temporarily operate out of Greenfield’s Federal Street Elementary School in order to increase capacity while following social distancing guidelines.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the food pantry will now be at 125 Federal Street and is now offering pre-bagged groceries with curbside pick-up and diapers and formula to families with young children.

“We are grateful to the city and school district for their quick response and for sharing their space with us,” said Justin Costa, Center for Self-Reliance Coordinator. “This move will provide a safer and more efficient space for our team and participants.”

The Center for Self-Reliance Food Pantry is open every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those in need of food can call 413-773-5029 to speak with pantry staff.