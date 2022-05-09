GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A former Greenfield Police officer has won a lawsuit against the City of Greenfield for racial discrimination.

According to court documents, a Hampshire County Superior court special jury on Friday found that Chief Robert Haigh Jr. and the Greenfield Police Department denied former officer Patrick Buchanan a promotion because of his race. Buchanan was the only black officer at the time.

The jury also found that the 3-day suspension he received as a result of a 2015 internal investigation was also racially motivated.

Buchanan was awarded $92,930 in lost back wages and $350,000 for emotional distress. He was denied punitive damages.

