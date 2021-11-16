Former Northfield Mount Herman staffer changes plea in sexual misconduct case

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A former dorm parent and teacher at Northfield Mount Hermon changed his plea in a case involving an assault on a student in the mid-1970’s.

John (Jock) Sturges, 74, of Seattle, Washington pleaded guilty to a charge of unnatural and lascivious act

on a child under 16 in Franklin Superior Court on November 15, before Judge Francis Flannery. Sturges, who

appeared in court via video conferencing, was placed on 3 years probation, ordered to undergo sex offender treatment and stay away from the victim.

The victim, a student who was 14-years old at the time, also appeared in court via video Monday. She told the court that in the past four decades she had suffered a nervous breakdown, extreme depersonalization and anxiety that made her unable to function at school or in society.

She and Sturges met in 1975 when Sturges was 28 years old and in charge of a dorm at the private school in Northfield.

Sturges originally had been arraigned in Franklin Superior Court in 2018 after being indicted by the

Grand Jury.