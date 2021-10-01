Former South Deerfield water superintendent loses license, pays penalties

BOSTON (WWLP) – On October 1, South Deerfield Water Superintendent Roger Sadoski Jr. surrendered his professional water license, is barred from any public water supply work, and will pay $200,000 to settle claims he illegally altered water quality reports to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and illegally handled and removed asbestos during an emergency pipe repair.

“Our residents deserve clean drinking water and the superintendent responsible for South Deerfield’s water quality and the water district failed them,” AG Healey said. “By not complying with our state’s asbestos laws, they also put the health of their employees and the public at risk. We will hold accountable those who violate our important laws designed to protect the public from contaminants in our water and from the dangers of asbestos.”

“Public Water Systems rely upon certified operators to properly manage their systems and accurately monitor and report water quality in their systems in order to ensure that customers are provided clean, safe drinking water,” said MassDEP Commissioner Martin Suuberg. “When certified operators submit altered reports and improperly manage their systems, they violate the public trust and may place customers at risk, MassDEP must hold the certified operator and other responsible parties accountable.”

According to the news release, the consent judgements entered in Suffolk Superior court settles allegations that Sadoski and South Deerfield Water Supply failed to report to MassDEP the level of chlorine and turbid quality in the district’s public water system by repeatedly altering the district’s water quality records and monthly reports before submitting them. Additionally, according to AG’s complaint in 2018, during an emergency pipe break at Long Plain Road in South Deerfield, the defendants under Sadoski’s direction, allegedly illegally handled and removed asbestos containing transit pipe polluting the air and putting the health of SDWSD staff and the public at risk.

SDWSD will implement a series of measures in order to ensure high water quality for the South Deerfield community, and the portion of Whately SDWSD serves. SDWSD plans to undertake regular water quality and asbestos audits preformed by third party auditors, and training for SDWSD.