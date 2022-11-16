GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mixed-income rentals and retail will fill the former Wilson’s Department Store after it closed its doors in 2019, more than 130 years in business.

Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner announced Wednesday that the downtown property, originally built in 1882, will be redeveloped into approximately 65 mixed-income rental homes and retail spaces through the relocation and expansion of Franklin Community Co-op’s (FCC) Greenfield store, Green Fields Market.

The City of Greenfield contributing $300,000 towards affordable housing with additional financing of federal and state low-income housing tax credits (LIHTC), new market tax credits (NMTC) and historic tax credits (HTC), pending approvals from relevant state agencies.

Construction is expected to begin in 2023/2024 for the co-op and 2025/2026 for the residential space.

“The redevelopment of Wilson’s for retail and mixed-income housing is the cornerstone of revitalization of downtown Greenfield that I have been working on since my first day on the job,” said Mayor Wedegartner. “Working with TCB, MassDevelopment and the co-op, along with municipal staff, has been a great partnership. I look forward to other exciting opportunities with them in the near future.”

“In addition to creating much-needed, high-quality housing in Greenfield, relocating and expanding Green Fields Market will provide the community with access to healthy food in an area of Greenfield currently without a full-service grocery store,” said Rachana Crowley, director of real estate development at TCB. “We’re proud to be a part of this team which will create new housing, employment opportunities and invest in a strong and robust Main Street in Greenfield. Special thanks to Mayor Wedegartner and Dan Rivera for their leadership and support.”

John Williams, FCC general manager, states, “Thank you to the City of Greenfield for their efforts bringing together TCB, Mass Development, and the co-op and their critical support of the continued revitalization of Greenfield’s historic downtown and this landmark Wilson’s Building. They have been an integral partner on this project, and we are grateful for their commitment to bring more housing and a full-service community-focused and owned grocery store to our downtown area.”

“Mixed-use buildings featuring housing and retail are a main ingredient for creating vibrant, walkable downtown neighborhoods,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, who serves as chair of MassDevelopment’s Board of Directors. “The Baker-Polito Administration is pleased that MassDevelopment is able to play a key role advancing efforts to redevelop this historic property to meet the needs of Greenfield today.”

“MassDevelopment is proud to support The Community Builders and the Franklin Community Co-op as they strive to revitalize this historic property on Main Street with mixed-income housing, jobs and an accessible and expanded grocery store,” said MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera. “This collaborative effort could not be possible without the leadership of the City of Greenfield and the downtown neighborhood.”