Four Leaf Clover in Bernardston to close by end of year

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been serving up meals and memories since 1949, and now the Four Leaf Clover is shutting its doors for good.

Mark and Linda Snow have owned the restaurant for nearly two decades. They say they were doing fine until the pandemic hit, and they haven’t been able to recover.

“A lot of these people, we probably will never see again, you know?” Linda Snow told 22News. “I mean some of them would come in like once a day.”

The news of the closing is bringing out regulars to show their final bit of support. Among them, Brad Mosher and his family.

“You walk in and say, hey how you doing? It’s just that family atmosphere,” he said.

The place used to have a line out the door, but since the initial lockdown, Mark Snow says they have been losing money every month.

The Four Leaf Clover is not the only restaurant struggling. The Independent Restaurant Coalition is demanding Congress pass the Restaurants Act, a bill with bipartisan support that would give $120 billion in grants to restaurants impacted by the pandemic.

The Snows say relief would have been helpful, but for them it’s too late.

“They told me ‘we can do a loan like an SBA loan.’ And I was like ‘if I haven’t made money in six months, how is a loan going to help?'” Mark Snow said.

The end of an era for many, including Linda’s daughter, Ashley Sheperd, who has been working there for nearly 16 years.

“Some things are meant to be and you just have to look at it and find something different find something to change,” she told 22News.

Mark says he is absolutely grateful for the dedication from his staff, some have been working there since before she took over.