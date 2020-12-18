Four Leaf Clover restaurant in Greenfield closing

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Four Leaf Clover in Bernardston has been serving meals since 1949 but is now closing due to the economic struggles brought by the pandemic.

The owners of the restaurant talked to 22News who said they were doing fine before the pandemic but after March they haven’t been able to recover.

“This is where families came together, stories were exchanged, and even where the owners first met each other,” said Linda Snow owner of the restaurant.

According to Brad Mosher a loyal customer the restaurant used to have a line out the door until the pandemic hit. The Four Leaf Clover is not the only restaurant struggling because of the pandemic.

The Independent Restaurant Coalition is demanding congress to pass the Restaurants Act, a bill with bipartisan support that would give $120 billion in grants to restaurants impacted. The owners said economic relief would have been helpful but it is too late for them.

“They told me, we can do loans like an SVA loan and I was like if I haven’t made money in six months, how is a loan going to help?” said owner Mark Snow.

Ashley Sheperd who is Linda’s Snow daughter worked at the Four Leaf Clover restaurant for nearly 16 years and is trying to remain positive.

The owners said they were grateful for their staff and community who supported them through so many years.