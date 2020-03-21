Four patients at Buckley HealthCare Center in Greenfield test positive for coronavirus

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Greenfield health care center on Friday night announced that several patients have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Buckley HealthCare Center located at 95 Laurel Street in Greenfield said on Thursday, the center was informed that four of their patients had tested positive for coronavirus. The identity of the four patients have not been released.

Buckley HealthCare Center is a private campus that’s home to many seniors. According to the center’s website, it’s a 120-bed post-acute 24-hour skilled nursing health care center that tends to individuals who need care after a stroke, joint replacement surgery, a cardiac procedure or a serious illness.

The health center’s parent company, National Healthcare Corporation in a statement said, “The Center had already taken steps to isolate the infected patients when symptoms occurred to prevent additional exposure. The Center has and will continue to work with the Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services (CMS), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local health departments to isolate this situation and mitigate any future problems.”

Rest assured, we have been preparing for this contingency for the last several weeks, and I am confident in our ability to respond quickly and comprehensively to ensure the health and safety of our residents, patients and partners. Guided by the CDC, CMS and local public health agencies, Buckley HealthCare Center – like all NHC facilities – has established protocols for evaluating patients who have symptoms of COVID-19. In line with these protocols, we are supporting the Department of Public Health’s effort to communicate with members of our community who may have come into contact with the patients who tested positive. I recognize that the uncertainty around COVID-19, and now confirmed cases within the Center, may cause concern among our patients, partners and family members, but rest assured good people are working without pause to provide guidance and resources, share the latest information and make decisions with a single end in mind – safeguarding the health and wellbeing of everyone concerned. Allison Burwin, Regional Vice President, NHC Northeastern Region

Friday afternoon, updated data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health showed 413 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state. Out of that, only one was from Franklin County and 19 are from unknown locations.