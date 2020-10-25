Four people injured in rollover crash in Bernardston

Franklin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Bernardston Police

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Four people were taken to a hospital after a single vehicle rollover crash Saturday night.

Bernardston Police said the crash occurred on Huckle Hill Road near the Vermont State line around 8:00 p.m. Saturday night. Two of the four people were ejected from the vehicle during the crash. All four people are expected to be okay.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The accident is currently being investigated. Anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact the Bernardston Police.

  • Credit: Bernardston Police
  • Credit: Bernardston Police
  • Credit: Bernardston Police
  • Credit: Bernardston Police

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today

Contests and Sweepstakes