GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students will not be returning to Four Rivers Charter School in Greenfield for the next few weeks after a small fire.

However, class is still in session. Greenfield Community College, which is right next door, is offering room for the students to continue in-person learning.

The principal of the charter school told 22News they had to close the school to students for the next few weeks, not because of fire damage but water damage from the sprinklers going off.

According to the state’s department of fire services, the fire was in a second floor restroom in the school

around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. No one was hurt. The cause of the small fire is now being investigated by both the Greenfield Fire Department as well as the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.

The principal told 22News off camera Thursday they don’t exactly have a date set in stone when students will be able to come back.