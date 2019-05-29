Four Rivers Charter School mourning student who died in ATV accident

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield’s Four Rivers Charter School is mourning the loss of a classmate.

Family and friends were saddened to learn 13-year-old Ursula Snow of Shelburne had died early Monday morning. On Sunday, May 12, Snow suffered a traumatic brain injury in an off-road vehicle accident in New Hampshire.

According to New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department, Snow had been riding as a passenger when the vehicle rolled over on its side. Snow did not have on a seatbelt or helmet.

Four Rivers Principal Peter Garbus told 22News, he did not wish to speak on camera out of respect for the family.

Garbus did share with 22News the following statement, that reads, in part:

“We are devasted to lose such an incredible young woman. We are thankful she was a part of our lives, and we hope to carry forward her memory and legacy.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover the cost of medical expenses. And in the less than two weeks since the page was created, the fund has surpassed its initial goal of $35,000.

