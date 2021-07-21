Fourth body discovered in Connecticut River identified as missing New Hampshire man

GILL, Mass. (WWLP) – A body that was pulled from the Connecticut River near Gill and Northfield Monday night has been identified as a New Hampshire man who was reported missing last week.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s office on Wednesday identified the man as 43-year-old Michael Aldieri of Hinsdale, N.H. Police and fire crews recovered his body near the Northfield Mount Hermon boathouse after being spotted by a bicyclist.

No foul play is suspected, and the cause of death has not been determined yet.

Aldieri was reported missing on July 14, two days after he left his Hinsdale home around 2 a.m. and was last seen walking down downtown around 3 a.m. Police believed he could have been in Winchester, Brattleboro, Vermont, or Greenfield at the time.

Aldieri’s body is the fourth to be recovered from the Connecticut River in Franklin or Hampshire counties in two months. The cases are not believed to be related and are not being considered suspicious, according to the DA’s office.