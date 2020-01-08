Franklin Community Co-op considering Wilson’s Department Store for expansion

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Franklin County Community Co-op is considering Wilson’s Department Store as a site for an expansion.

“I would not like to see a space like Wilson’s remain empty for a long period of time,” said Rick Miller of Greenfield. “And the Co-op certainly, I think that an expansion would be just an ideal thing for Greenfield.”

Right now the Co-op is still only in talks with Wilson’s owner while the department store is still selling the last of its items. But the Co-op hopes to move into the entire first floor.

“When we heard about Kevin’s retirement and the closing of Wilson’s it was a blow to the town,” said Rachel Katz, a member of the board of directors of the Franklin Community Co-op. “So to be able to have this exciting possibility come up so quickly after that, I think has given everybody a boost. From the perspective of the Co-op, the expansion is something we so desperately need.”

The Co-op operates Green Field’s market with a deli and bakery. They told 22News that moving into Wilson’s would give them financial sustainability, better working conditions for their employees, and the ability to offer more products.

22News spoke with Greenfield Business Association Coordinator, Rachel Roberts, who sees the potential in the space, “It’s great to have the Co-op potentially looking into that first floor space because it gives up the opportunity to fill a space that’s going to be vacant in a very prominent location in our downtown.”

The Co-op wants input from the community forum about their expansion on January 29th.