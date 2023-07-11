DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Franklin County is beginning the recovery process after significant flooding over the last 36 hours.

Flood waters are receding in Franklin County along the Deerfield River Tuesday morning, dropping back down as fast as they came up. Pretty much everyone said this was a pretty good flood, only outdone in their memory by Hurricane Irene.

Currents were still moving fast in the Deerfield River on Tuesday. Homeowners and officials were checking out the damage after torrential rain pushed the river beyond its banks. The Stillwater Bridge closed in the aftermath until a dive team can confirm its underwater structure wasn’t damaged by the flood or anything carried by it. People living nearby said it’s an inconvenience depending on which side you live on.

“Most of us head up to Greenfield to do our business, but when you want to go to South Deerfield, it was a big detour. You have to go up to Greenfield and use 5 and 10,” said Valerie Abramson of Deerfield.

“Farmers are the ones that are going to have the problem. Because they are commercial and truck back and forth, they depend on that quite a bit,” stated Paul Dahowski of Deerfield.

Despite the still fast-moving water in the Deerfield River and the staggeringly high water marks, people over and over said this was not as bad as it was when Hurricane Irene hit the area in 2011.