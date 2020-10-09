Franklin County business owners hope fall foliage will bring new visitors

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – The long weekend has arrived and many people will be using it as a chance to take in the fall foliage.

Shelburne Falls Village is a popular destination for leaf peepers.

22News spoke with the information center in Shelburne Falls and they say that while they won’t get the usual crowds from all over the world, they are still expecting to see a number of people driving up from around New England.

Residents like Ellen Eller, owner of the Sawyer News Company, whose store has been selling newspapers and supplies since 1863, told 22News that she would be grateful for the business leaf peepers would bring to her and fellow business owners.

“Sales! Not just for me but all my neighbors here in town all of the businesses could really use help,” said Eller.

She says this year has been challenging since the pandemic hit. That’s why she’s excited to see the leaf peepers arrive.

Eller told 22News, “Of course, this year has been a little slow, but I just feel lucky to live in a place where people want to look at what we have and it’s absolutely gorgeous.”

Eller’s sentiment has been shared by local resident Lisa Smart-Hawley.

“I’m really grateful that we can actually have some leaf peepers,” said Smart-Hawley. “One of the places closed because of the pandemic here in Shelburne Falls is the Bridge of Flowers right behind me. But you can still get a pretty darn good look at it from here. we’re very conscientious about mask-wearing, social distancing, marking six feet.”

Despite the changes to this year’s leaf-peeping season, people are still coming out, and Lisa hopes that local businesses will thrive.



Smart-Hawley told 22News, “I hope the businesses thrive. It’s supposed to be a wonderful weekend. Just enjoy it. It’s a beautiful beautiful place to be.”

These are just the near peak colors up here in Franklin County, so even prettier days are ahead.