Franklin County businesses preparing for fall foliage season

FILE – In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, fog sits in the valley of the White Mountains as leaves change colors from Milan Hill in Milan, N.H. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Fall is less than a week away and tourism season is getting underway in Franklin County.

Peak foliage season happens next month, and some Franklin County businesses are gearing up for all the visitors. Currently, the leaves in Shelburne Falls are mostly green. But in a few weeks, they’ll have all the classic reds and yellows of fall.

Even though it’s early for the fall foliage, there’s still plenty to see. We met one young girl from Pennsylvania visiting to check out the fall scenery and area activities.

“There were tons of butterflies and leaves and the flowers are so pretty,” Caroline Cummings from Manfield, PA told 22News.

Fall means a lot more visitors and a lot more revenue for local businesses.

“For September first couple of weeks, it gets quiet up here until the foliage starts. But I did have some customers here today who said they heard the flower bridge was still beautiful so they came up,” Lisa Foster, a floor manager at Enjoy in Shelburne Falls told 22News.

Some businesses told us sales can nearly double when fall tourists start coming in.

“Business actually booms. We get a pretty steady flow through the summertime but during leaf-peeping season it just blows up,” Baked Kitchen Manager and head cook, Scott Leclerc said.

It’s still summer, but some Franklin County businesses are already seeing fall tourist traffic.

“We fill this place. Every table is full. We have a small grill so with three people it’s a lot a work but it’s a lot of fun too,” Leclerc continued.

Scott said tourists who come visit local stores are pretty patient about the traffic and the crowds since they already had to be patient waiting for the leaves.

He said fall business peaks during Columbus Day weekend. We’ll see if peak foliage happens then as well.