Franklin County celebrates first ‘Freedom Fest’

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Hundreds came to the Franklin County Fairgrounds on Sunday for the first every Freedom Fest.

This was the first major event held at the fairgrounds since the start of the pandemic. It was a fundraiser to help with stabilizing the outskirts of the fairgrounds and a mudslide in 2017.

“Fantastic. I mean there’s nothing like it and great friends just coming together and everybody is so anxious to see each other and have a good time,” Karl Johnson said.

Live performances are back, which has been exciting news for many people, especially during the summer months. People are also happy to be back supporting local businesses.

“The beer the food. Chicken sandwiches or fried dough. You know you can’t go wrong with that,” Damian Clark said.

The president of the fairgrounds, Michael Nelson told 22News they began planning Sunday’s festivities as soon as restrictions dropped. The event doubling as a way to support the local economy.

“They are all Franklin County-based food and craft vendors and we’re very excited to have them here and to start rebuilding our economy here in Franklin County,” Nelson said.

“Supporting the local community. Supporting Franklin County, it’s the Franklin County Fairgrounds, We’ve always wanted to keep it local and it stems from local involvement,” Scott Kuzmeskus, director of entertainment for the event said.

Based on the success of Saturday’s Freedom Fest, organizers are looking to make the celebration an annual tradition.

The Franklin Country Fair will return from September 9 through September 11.