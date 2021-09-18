Franklin County celebrates Pride with march through downtown

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a festive occasion as more than 100 hundred men and women of all ages paraded down Federal Street from Greenfield Middle School on their way to the downtown district.

Parade organizer, Sara Pilzer, earlier described the hope of what would be the tone for the pride march.

“Celebrate and have fun and to show people that we are here, and are not afraid. We are excited and there is a community here,” Pilzer told 22News.

Talking with parade participants, one came away with the feeling this community is pleased with the attitudes of their neighbors.

“I’m just so thankful to live in a community like Franklin county where I can be myself and feel completely safe and it all feels wonderful to celebrate that,” Jake Krain expressed.

But according to Greenfield school committeeman and pride marcher Glenn Johnson-Mussad, the goal now is to achieve even more for the LGBTQ community in Franklin county.

“I have a little bit of work to do to feel comfortable,” said Jake Krain. “So my husband and I feel comfortable walking down the street, we’ve made a ton of progress and I’m really proud.”

As it has been in year’s past, the Pride parade would loop through downtown and return to the middle school parking lot, an event lasting more than an hour.