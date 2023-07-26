BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The business community in Franklin County using their time after hours this Wednesday evening to network and discuss the latest in their sector.

A large turn out in Bernardston, with more than 200 people attended ‘After Hours’, the monthly event hosted by the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce.The meet up taking place at the newly reopened Farm Table at Kringle Candle. It was a chance for chamber members to connect, and show how businesses and the community are one.

“One of the things I really love about Franklin County is that collaboration is our secret sauce,” said Jessye Deane, Executive Director of the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce & Regional Tourism Council. “Small business and nonprofit are the heart and soul of Franklin County and so as the Chamber we really see our role in supporting non-profit and business leaders in any way we can.”

She says events like this has helped small businesses exceed pre-pandemic levels. Adding, it’s been a big year for the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce as they bring networking opportunities to their 26 communities.