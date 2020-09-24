Franklin County Community Hunger Action week focused on providing for those in need

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s still Franklin County Community Hunger Action week and according to the task force, the goals are to not only understand the issue of hunger in the county but also support local programs that provide food to those in need.

Franklin County Community Hunger Action Week is in full force with virtual events taking place through September 26. But the county’s hunger task force says the week is also about education not just donations.

“In Franklin County, 21 percent of children are hungry at this point,” said Clare Higgins. “That’s 71 percent increase from last year. Twenty-six percent of our friends and neighbors here in Franklin County are unemployed which means that they’re making really difficult choices; food versus rent versus medicine.”

Higgins says residents should call government officials to make sure they support health policies that support ending regional hunger. Community organizations such as Just Roots in Greenfield bring farm fresh foods straight to those in need so that they can have healthier options on their dining tables.

“Making sure that people who are hungry and needing food in our community have the opportunity to get good fresh food and also making sure that we’re changing the systems so these emergency food systems and subsidized food systems are needed less and less,” said Rochelle Bellin.

They’re a food justice organization that builds equity through food, preparing meals, community-supported agriculture, and hosting educational events.