Franklin County continues to see the lowest COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Recent COVID-19 data shows that cases in Franklin County are significantly lower compared to other parts of western Massachusetts.

Out of the 14 counties in Massachusetts, Franklin County has one of the fewest reported cases of COVID-19.

The most recent COVID-19 data shows the county currently stands at just over 1,500 cases with the highest reported total in western Massachusetts being in Hampden County with more than 30,000 positive cases reported.

One factor is the fewer amount of people living in Franklin County compared to other areas.

However, Chris Balis, owner of Village Pizza in Greenfield said local residents have grown more patient with COVID-19 as the pandemic carries on, “The patience of the people is much greater during the pandemic. I think than what we’ve been coming across. People are willing to wait and follow the rules.”

Franklin County has conducted more than 8,000 COVID tests the past two weeks and has produced a positivity rate of just over 3 percent during that time period.

“There’s more social distancing more people adhering to the rules and I think that has helped a lot,” Balis said.

Though the county has been doing well as a whole, Sunderland has become the most recent town in the area to be classified as a red zone for COVID. Sunderland and Orange are the only towns in the county classified as high risk.