Franklin County contractor’s legacy lives on in local school district

BUCKLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The Roberts family and the Mary Lyon Foundation called on the community to improve the Mohawk Trail Regional School’s wood shop.

Carlton “Red” Roberts was a Franklin County contractor who was well known for his craftsmanship. He died last August.

To honor his love for wood working, the Roberts family looked for a way to give back to the schools.

“We thought what could we do for children and I know about Mary Lyon Foundation, and we knew about the wood shop and the band saws that they were using were the same ones he learned on before in the ’50s,” said Susan Roberts, Carlton’s wife.

Seven generations of Roberts all attended the Mohawk Trail Regional School District.

“My kids are now in the school and they want to take wood shop, so I just want dad’s legacy to be carried on and know that his heart is here,” said Amy Roberts-Crawford, Carlton’s daughter. “He’s taught me so many things.”

Mohawk Trail’s Wood Shop Instructor told 22News, community support resulted in more opportunity for the kids.

“They give students a better, more predictable feel when they’re learning the band saw and they’re able to accomplish milling operations the other ones simply couldn’t,” said MTRS Wood Shop Instructor Jim Markham.

The Mary Lyon Foundation emphasizes the need for schools to teach the trades.

Mary Lyon Foundation Board of Trustees Chairwoman Laurie Benoit told 22News, “We need plumbers and woodworkers, and builders, and excavating people. So, it was important for us to support the giving in memory of Carlton Roberts to the wood shop.”