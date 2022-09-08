GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Franklin Country is welcoming back its annual fair for the 173rd year, but there could be some delays if you plan on attending.

People should plan ahead and give themselves a little more time to make sure they can enjoy a day at the fairgrounds. MassDOT announced that a section of Wisdom Way from the Green River Cemetery to the intersection of River Street and Mill Street will be closed in Greenfield due to ongoing construction.

In order to accommodate the Franklin County Fair, a detour will be in place Thursday through Sunday. Traffic will be diverted from River Street down Laurel Street to Fairfield Street.

To help people get to the fair, free parking and shuttle buses will be available on Saturday and Sunday. Pick-up locations are located at the Greenfield Parking Garage and the old Court House parking lot on Munson Street.



The shuttle will run continuously from 10:00 A.M. until 10:00 P.M. both days. If you do plan on driving, reduce your speed and use caution.

Here are the opening times for the Franklin County Fair: