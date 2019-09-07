Franklin County Fair brings music and fun to local residents over the weekend

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Franklin County fair continued Saturday!

Saturday night’s live performances embodied the 60’s Experience. This year’s “Let the Good Times Grow” themed fair featured rides, games, live music and more.

22News took a look inside of the Roundhouse which was already filled with fresh produce and art.

Kathleen Halberg of Greenfield told 22News the Roundhouse is ready and filled with pieces to be judged.

“Roundhouse is open, and we’ve already had the exhibits come in and they’ve been judged,” said Halberg. “So people can look to see what people have brought in.”

And 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin emceed this year’s Kids Power Wheels Demolition Derby!

The fair runs through Sunday.