GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday marked the last day for fair-style fun in Greenfield as the Franklin County Fair rounded out it’s three-day stretch.

Despite the weather people were out at the fair enjoying the good food and a couple of pig races! The fair wrapped up its 173rd year on Sunday continuing it’s historic performance of one of the longest running fairs in western Massachusetts.

Local residents haven’t forgotten the pandemic year they had to go without and they’re grateful to get a chance to be back on the fairgrounds.

“This is a great fair. We’re glad to see it back, and you know the folks who organize this just do a wonderful job. I’m really glad to have it happening again,” said one fairgoer.

As the curtain falls on the 173rd Franklin County Fair, the city of Greenfield now waiting in anticipation for the 174th.