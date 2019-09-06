Franklin County Fair kicks off in Greenfield

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) - A student is in police custody after he allegedly brought a gun to a soccer game at Mahar Regional School in Orange Thursday.

Superintendent of Schools for Orange, Tari Thomas, released a statement shortly after the student was allegedly found in possession and arrested by the Orange Police Department. Superintendent Thomas said police were able to approach the student and confiscate the gun as soon as he arrived on the school’s property after receiving a tip from another student.