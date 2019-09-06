Franklin County Fair kicks off in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the region’s biggest annual fairs stepped off with a parade Thursday evening!
The Franklin County Fair kicked off Thursday with the theme “Let the Good Times Grow.”
The annual event features rides, food, games, live entertainment, and agricultural presentations.
One Orange resident, Ginger Carrington told 22News, “The boys love the fire trucks because their uncle is a firefighter.”
And if you missed Thursday’s celebrations, you still have time to join in on the fun. The fair runs through Sunday.