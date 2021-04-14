Franklin County Fair set to return in September

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The dates have been set for the return of the Franklin County Fair.

Just like The Big E, the Franklin County Fair had to be cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s a four day event that typically attracts thousands of people each day and they’re anticipating new state guidance once fair season rolls around.

“We’re still very hopeful things will be much better by the time September rolls around,” said Michael Nelson, President of the Franklin County Fair. He told 22News, “We are looking at contingency plans in place that we may need to eliminate some attractions, that would have guests closer than would be allowed.”

The plan is to have all the typical attractions at the fair including the popular demolition derby, but they know there is a chance they’d have to scale back.

The 172nd Franklin County Fair is scheduled to be held September 9th-12th.

And the fairgrounds will also be the site of this year’s Green River Festival. That’ll run through the final weekend of August 27th-29th.