Franklin County Fairground battered by Wednesday’s storm

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A number of repairs are needed at the Franklin County Fairground after Wednesday’s storm.

Fairground President Michael Nelson was there when it hit. He says he heard a lot of banging outside. That’s when the information booth was ripped from the ground.

“We had it fly through the air and crash down and explode into many many pieces,” Nelson told 22News.

Powerlines snapped, trees were brought down and roof tiles flew off. Nelson estimates there are tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage. He says this storm couldn’t have come at a worse time.

Franklin County Fairgrounds

Franklin County Fairgrounds

Franklin County Fairgrounds

Franklin County Fairgrounds

Franklin County Fairgrounds

Franklin County Fairgrounds

Franklin County Fairgrounds

“Coronavirus has taken an incredible financial toll on so many people and we’re certainly in that category,” said Nelson. “And by not being able to have the fair it was really painful as it is. So this was really a lot of salt in the wound for this storm to come through and cause even more damage.”

Once the community found out about what happened to the fairground, they came out in full force. Bringing out a wood chipper to clear the trees that were downed during the storm.

“It’s absolutely heartwarming to know that people really have a special place for the fairground in their hearts and really want to volunteer their time to really make this be a special place for everybody,” said Nelson.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with repairs.