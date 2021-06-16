Franklin County Fairgrounds gets big donation for mudslide repairs

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Franklin County Fairgrounds is getting a major donation to help with major repairs after that mudslide hit.

The mudslide came from heavy rains we saw back from 2017, but now they’re getting close to breaking ground on those repairs and Wednesday’s contribution is no drop in the bucket.

Greenfield Savings Bank donated $25,000 to the repair funds. That’s the largest local contribution the Fairgrounds have seen. They’re hoping to raise $250,000.

They’re about $60,000 away from reaching it.

The hope is to raise enough funds so that they won’t need to take out a loan. Steve DeJoy said he’s looking forward to seeing this project as its ready to take off.

“After beginning at $5,000 and the original plan for about $500,000, we are ecstatic to be where we are, and the project is just about ready to go, we hope to break ground by July 1,” said DeJoy.

They plan to be ready for when the fair starts up on September 9.

They’ll also be hosting Freedom Fest on July 11, where donations can go towards that mudslide fund.