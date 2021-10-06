Franklin County Fairgrounds ready to start mudslide project

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday, October 8 marks a groundbreaking ceremony that’s years in the making. The Franklin County Fairgrounds will start its repair project following the 2017 mudslide.

“The fact that it’s actually come it’s like a fairytale come true,” said Michael Nelson, the president of the Franklin County Agricultural Society.

He said years of raising money and applying for grants have led up to this moment, now the fairgrounds is ready, and hoping to have it done by the end of October.

“[It] will give us a little bit of extra growing season to get some trees planted in there to make sure that embankment is fully stabilized and ready for the springtime,” Nelson said.

According to Nelson, the project costs $270,000. About $200,000 has already been raised. Half came from a grant from the USDA, the other half was through donations.

“More than half the funds we’ve raised have come from the community, over $100,000 and that’s just an incredible testament to how important the fairgrounds are to the City of Greenfield and the Franklin County area,” Nelson told 22News.

The Fairgrounds still need to raise money for the final portion of the project, if you’d like to donate, click here.