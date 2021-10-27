Franklin County Fairgrounds secures funding for paving, repairs

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Franklin County Fairgrounds have secured quite a bit of funding to improve its infrastructure.

The fairgrounds has received two separate matching grants, roughly $70,000 each, putting them halfway towards their goals on two projects. One will go towards paving the roads at the fairgrounds making it so the area will be easier to navigate if you’re in a wheelchair. The other is for electrical work. Following last October’s major storm, President Michael Nelson said they learned there were 44 poles that needed to be repaired.

Nelson told 22News, “This grant is to replace all 44 of those poles. We’ll get new electrical circuitry on them and we’ll also be upgrading the LED lighting on them.”

The fairgrounds plans to get a lot done in a short amount of time. They plan to wrap up construction on the mudslide repairs in the next few weeks and then start up on these two new projects over the winter, hoping to have it done in May.

They’re still accepting donations for all three projects. If you want to donate, you can contact them on their website.