Franklin County Fairgrounds to be up in lights for holiday drive-through display

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A display of lights is coming to the Franklin County Fairgrounds for the holiday season, for a drive-thru experience.

“To be able to have something this winter that will help people out with enjoyment is really exciting,” said Michael Nelson, president of the Franklin County Fairgrounds.

The Franklin County Fairgrounds is teaming up with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Franklin County and the county sheriff’s office regional dog shelter. All to create a three weekend light display. The proceeds, helping out those three organizations.

“Small non profit agencies like big brothers, big sisters have been hit hard by COVID-19. We had a lot of canceled events some of that for us is 33 percent of our revenue,” Ericka Almeida, development director at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County.

That’s where “Light up the Franklin County Fairgrounds” comes in. Organizers are asking people or businesses to put together their best light displays. Competing for a cash prize.

Nelson said, “What people will do is they will drive through the fairgrounds similar to an event down in the Springfield area and enjoy the holiday spirit.”

The spectacle in Franklin County would run through the weekends of November 27, December 4, and December 11. But organizers hope it could become an annual thing.

“When we do events for big brothers, big sisters we always look through a community lense,” said Ameida. “How can we help our agency and the kids of Franklin County but also the greater public and so this is an exciting time for us.”

The deadline to sign up is October 30th. Click here to sign up.