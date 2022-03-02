BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Chief Peter A. Shedd of the Bernardston Fire Department was sworn in as a member of the Fire Service Commission after a meeting with Governor Charlie Baker.

“Chief Shedd brings decades of experience as a firefighter and a chief to this important role,” said Bob Raymond, chair, Bernardston Selectboard. “In particular, he has a keen understanding of the needs that call and volunteer fire departments have, and he embraces the high standards set for his fellow fire service leaders. He’s been a lifelong resident of Bernardston, and he loves this town.”

Fire Chief Shedd has been with the Bernardston Fire Department since 1978 and has been chief since 1996. Chief Shedd conducts about 24 call and volunteer officers and firefighters that respond to multiple fires, medical emergencies, car crashes and other emergencies throughout the area. Bernardston is one of the 230 call/volunteer or combined fire department.

“The voice of call and volunteer fire chiefs is an important one in the Massachusetts fire service,” said State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey. “From appointments and credentialing to budget review and training standards, their interests will be well represented by Chief Shedd and I look forward to working with him in the months and years ahead.”

“I’m honored by this opportunity to serve the Commonwealth, the fire service, and the communities we all serve,” said Chief Shedd. “I pledge to them that I will work with my fellow commission members and State Fire Marshal Ostroskey to advance our fire departments’ professionalism and capabilities in big cities and small towns alike.

Additionally to appointing the State Fire Marshal, the Fire Service Commission runs the statewide Fire Chief Credentialing Program. This program establishes the line for training in fire and emergency service management so the chiefs are the most prepared to help their community and departments. The commission also oversees the Firefighter Service Awards, which awards and honors Massachusetts firefighters for years of service. They also review state and national fire codes, annual budgets and develops the standard for fire investigation and certification training.