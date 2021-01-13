Franklin County first responders to begin COVID-19 vaccination process Friday

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting this Friday, vaccines will start going out to first responders in Franklin County.

The Greenfield Fire Chief said they plan to vaccinate 600 first responders from across the county in the next two weeks.

“We really need to do what we can to protect our responders because they are truly the frontline and they are seeing and dealing with it daily,” said Greenfield Fire Chief Robert Strahn.

First responders in Franklin County will soon be on their way towards immunity.

Greenfield Interim Health Director Jennifer Hoffman told 22News they will receive the Moderna vaccine, “We decided that we wanted to get the first responders in Greenfield and Franklin County as soon as possible.”

At the Greenfield Senior Center, they’re set up for Friday, when first responders roll up their sleeves.

“They register and they pick their appointment. They show up at their appointment and we should be able to get them in and out fairly quick,” said Fire Chief Strahn.

Once they’re done, Strahn said they’ll then monitor them for any adverse reaction.

The rollout for first responders could feel like the light at the end of the tunnel for many as we enter this next stage. However, Hoffman is reminding folks that they still need to be safe, “We’re almost at the vaccination phase so please wear your mask. Please stay socially distant. The vaccine is coming soon.”

Hoffman and Strahn said they wouldn’t be able to do this without the volunteers who stepped up… nurses, emergency response and paramedics dedicated to keeping people safe.