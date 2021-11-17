Franklin County grocery stores prepare for Thanksgiving crowds

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While both Foster’s and Atlas Farm feel confident that traditional favorites will make it to the holiday table, it hasn’t come without its challenges.

“I think we’re doing pretty well covering most of the bases and as of right now, of course, we’re a week out but I’m not seeing anything that we’re really going to be short on,” said Jason Deane, the third generation Co-Owner at Foster’s in Greenfield. He said like any year, reserving your turkey in advance is crucial.

Meantime, while the staples will likely be in stock, some of the extra stuff like whipped cream may be harder.

“I also go to Boston, to the produce market and the seafood markets and I’ve been making out pretty well as far as those items,” said Deane. “Grocery items, some meat items, they’re hit or miss.”

At Atlas Farm in South Deerfield, General Manager Kelly Hickey said most of their produce is grown on the farm. However, she said the challenge a number of their small vendors are running into when it comes to the supply chain is securing packaging; but that has meant things have come in different containers.

Things Kelly recommends here at Atlas Farm that you could start buying right away: dry goods like potatoes.

“Then you don’t have to worry about it next week,” said Kelly. “And then things like brussels sprouts and cranberries are gonna go kind of fast. So I’d probably pick those up while you see them.”

Wherever your shopping, grocery prices will also be something you want to watch out for. In the last year alone they’ve jumped by 5.4 percent.