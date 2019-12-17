Franklin County hit with snow and freezing rain

Franklin County

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Franklin County saw the highest snowfall totals during this most recent storm.

The city of Greenfield had about three inches. And while that’s not a lot of snow, a coating of ice on top made for some difficult driving.

“Most of the side roads I’ve been on are not that good,” Sunderland resident Wayne Shaw told 22News. “And this is supposed to turn to sleet and freezing rain, which I’m not too thrilled about either.”

You can find the latest snowfall totals across western Massachusetts here.

